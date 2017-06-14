JAMB orders over 62,140 candidates to rewrite UMTE over examination malpractice

At least 62,140 candidates will have to re-write university admission examinations as the Joint Examination and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has delisted computer-based centres (CBT) from board examination as a result of technical deficiencies, extortion, organised examination malpractice and other infractions. The board also suspended 24 centres for one year due to technical issues. It said …

The post JAMB orders over 62,140 candidates to rewrite UMTE over examination malpractice appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

