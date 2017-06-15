JAMB ready to conduct supplementary UTME on July 1

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in JAMB, News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday announced that it had concluded arrangements for its supplementary 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Dr Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head, Media and Information, stated this in an interview with newsmen. According to him, the examination which will hold July 1, is to give candidates with […]

