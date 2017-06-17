Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB Releases List of CBT Centres Sanctioned For Irregularities & Examination Misconduct

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the list of CBT centres that have been sanctioned for irregularities in the conduct of 2017 UTME. Some were sanctioned due to alleged involvement in extortion and “organised examination malpractice” during the UTME. A few others are technically deficient, the examination body said. 38 of them …

Hello. Add your message here.