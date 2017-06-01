Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB to conduct supplementary exams

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is planning to conduct supplementary examination for candidates who had hitches in their registration and examination processes. This was confirmed by JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday while addressing newsmen. “Anybody whose biometric could not be verified will be allowed to do the supplementary examination. “As at today, […]

