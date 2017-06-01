Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB UTME Main Examination Result 2017/2018 Available On Line. See Steps.

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uploaded the results of the 2017/18 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Online. Candidates who sat for the exam can now log on to their respective profile to check and confirm results. The UTME Results are been released in batches, each not …

