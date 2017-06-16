Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB UTME Supplementary Exam 2017/2018 Scheduled.

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

Candidates who had hitches during the 2017 UTME examination held in May are hereby informed that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board had successfully arranged to conduct a supplementary exam. Hitches like biometric non verification machine related issues, technical and log out issues, late registration, malfunctioning of servers at the centre and incomplete results are …

