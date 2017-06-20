Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

James Corden And David Beckham Compete To Be The Next James Bond [Video]

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

The bromance between James Corden and David Beckham goes back quite a few years, and the two thoroughly enjoy taking the mickey out of one another.

With the role of 007 up for grabs in the near future, there will be no shortage of takers for the martini-drinking undercover agent.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host and Becks decided to stake their claim and it’s well worth a watch:

That’s certainly not the first time Becks has uttered the words ‘I love you’ in James’ direction – this from back in 2012:

Besties.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.