James Corden And David Beckham Compete To Be The Next James Bond [Video]

The bromance between James Corden and David Beckham goes back quite a few years, and the two thoroughly enjoy taking the mickey out of one another.

With the role of 007 up for grabs in the near future, there will be no shortage of takers for the martini-drinking undercover agent.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host and Becks decided to stake their claim and it’s well worth a watch:

That’s certainly not the first time Becks has uttered the words ‘I love you’ in James’ direction – this from back in 2012:

Besties.

