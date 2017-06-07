Jami’an yan sanda sun damke mutum da sassan jikin mutum – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Jami'an yan sanda sun damke mutum da sassan jikin mutum
NAIJ.COM
Hukumar yan sandan jihar Osun ta damke wani matashi dan shekara 38, Ajibade Rasheed, da kan mutum a garin Osogbo, jihar Osun. Kwamishanan yan sandan jihar, Mr Fimihan Adeoye yayinda yake kora yan ta' addan yace an damke Ajibade Rasheed ne …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!