Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAY-Z Adds Hyphen Back, Formats Name in All Caps Now – Just Jared

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Just Jared

JAY-Z Adds Hyphen Back, Formats Name in All Caps Now
Just Jared
The 47-year-old rapper has once again changed the formatting of his professional name leading up to the release of his 4:44 project, which is rumored to be a visual album. Jay previously formatted his name as Jay-Z and then dropped the hyphen a few

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.