Jay Z And Beyonce Welcome Twins – Report

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beyoncé  has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. The award-winning singer, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

