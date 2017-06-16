Jay Z, Berry Gordy, Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Max Martin & More Feted at 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala – Billboard
Billboard
Jay Z, Berry Gordy, Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Max Martin & More Feted at 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, appearing in a taped video, told the audience …
Obama describes his bond to Jay Z
Jay Z shouts out greatest rappers at songwriter hall of fame induction
Read: Jay Z's Songwriters Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech, As Delivered by His Friend and Publisher Jon Platt
