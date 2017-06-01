Jealous boyfriend attacks man with razor for talking to his lover

A 21-year-old man, Ibrahim Oyebanji, who allegedly assaulted a man with a razor blade for talking with his girlfriend, was on Thursday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. According to Prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, Oyebanji assaulted a 23-year-old, Michael Opara, by cutting him with a razor blade on his chest and caused him […]

