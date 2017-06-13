Full Text of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Opening Remarks to Senate Intelligence Committee – NBCNews.com
|
|
Full Text of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Opening Remarks to Senate Intelligence Committee
Thank you Chairman [Richard] Burr and Ranking Member [Mark] Warner for allowing me to publicly appear before the committee today. I appreciate the Committee's critically important efforts to investigate Russian interference with our democratic process.
Sessions: 'I Am Not Stonewalling'
Sessions calls any claim he was involved in Russian attempts to influence election a 'detestable lie'
Jeff Sessions denies third meeting with Russia envoy
