Jerry Garcia guitar raises more than $3 mln for rights group
Daily Mail
Jerry Garcia guitar raises more than $3 mln for rights group
Daily Mail
A guitar of Grateful Dead legend Jerry Garcia on Wednesday raised more than $3 million at an auction to support a leading civil rights group. Known as Wolf, the custom-made electric guitar was a constant concert companion of Garcia until the jam rock …
