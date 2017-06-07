Jerry Seinfeld Giving Kesha Bat Is The Funniest Video You’ll Watch Today

Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most famous comedians in the world, and Kesha is a popstar who has had to put up with her fair share of nonsense these past few years.

Not that Jerry has a clue who Kesha is, though, and we can also gauge that he’s not much of a hugger from their meeting at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song.

I suppose we should have known he wasn’t a hugger from his TV show, but Kesha never got that memo:

Quite a lag.

[source:stuff]

