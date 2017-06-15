Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JetWest, Nigeria’s Newest Airline, Is Getting Ready To Take Its First Flight – Konbini

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Konbini

JetWest, Nigeria's Newest Airline, Is Getting Ready To Take Its First Flight
Konbini
There is no fastest means of transport in Nigeria. I mean, in school we were taught that air transport was the fastest, but our teachers did not account for the hours (and sometimes days) of delay that airlines impose on passengers – who by the way
New Nigeria air carrier, Jetwest, to begin operation DecemberPremium Times
Nigeria's newest airline prepares for take off as storm clouds gatherWFMZ Allentown

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.