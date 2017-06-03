Pages Navigation Menu

Jigawa uncovered 4800 ghost workers

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Jigawa state government said it discover about 4800 ghost workers in the two years of Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in office. State Head of Service, Alhaji Inuwa Tahir disclosed this while presenting some of the achievements recorded within the two years Abubakar’s administration in Dutse the state capital. He explained that at the inception of […]

