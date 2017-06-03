Jilted bride-to-be set FIRE to her wedding dress after discovering on Facebook that her fiance had been cheating

The Sun

A JILTED bride-to-be who was left furious after she found her fiance had been cheating on her decided to get her revenge by burning her wedding dress. Khristella Joseph, from Texas, really did prove that “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” when …



and more »