Jimmy Fallon And Miley Cyrus Subway Busking In Disguise [Video]

Thinking a dark wig, sunglasses and cowboy hat could disguise her, Miley Cyrus headed underground with Jimmy Fallon to do a little busking.

But of course the disguise didn’t work and the two, in the middle of their rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene”, found themselves surrounded by a crowd on Wednesday.

Nearby buskers must have turned green.

While the Tonight Show host played a tambourine and Miley sang, the two soon tore off their disguise and launched into a live version of Miley’s “Party in the U.S.A.” while at the busy Rockefeller Centre Station in New York.

Check the full performance below, or skip to the second video for the highlights:

It’s like Hannah Montana all over again.

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

