John Oliver Has A Stern Word With Those Who Say Britain Is Under Siege [Videos]

If you ask Donald Trump, the people of Britain should be terrified.

Take for example his tweet from yesterday, where he quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan completely out of context.

That tweet:

And the actual statement from Khan, where he uses those words:

You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this.

Grade A scaremongering there, Donald.

John Oliver also wasn’t very impressed with the reaction from the mainstream media, opening his show last night with a few potshots at the likes of CNN, Fox News, and The New York Times.

And yes, THIS beer-carting Londoner gets the thumbs up.

He also decided to go hard at Donald’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Damn stupid scientists and their ‘facts’, backed up by mountains of data.

