John Oliver’s Hilarious Take On Theresa May And Those Recent UK Elections [Video]

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Theresa May has had a pretty average few weeks.

When she called the recent elections, not due for another three years, she thought she would romp to victory and come out smelling like roses.

Instead she has had her name dragged through the mud, and has come out looking like a right old fool.

British nerd John Oliver wasn’t going to let this one slip past without comment, and of course he was going to bring up Lord Buckethead.

If that makes no sense, here’s John to the rescue:

Those Brexit negotiations are going to be helluva awkward now, my friends.

