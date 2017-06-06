Joint poly unions agree to suspend ongoing strike in Delta polytechnics for one month

The Joint Unions of Polytechnic Staff in Delta State have agreed to suspend their ongoing strike in the three State Owned Polytechnics in Delta State for one month, beginning from Thursday, June 8 to enable the Delta State Government consider and meet with their demands with a view to restoring industrial peace and harmony, DAILY […]

Joint poly unions agree to suspend ongoing strike in Delta polytechnics for one month

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

