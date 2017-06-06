Jollof Rice Africans to get $5K for best recipe – Pulse Nigeria
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Jollof Rice Africans to get $5K for best recipe
Pulse Nigeria
The Jollof Rice conversation hits a new height with the introduction of an African cooking competition tagged African Jollof Rice Challenge. Published: 03.06.2017 , Refreshed: 8 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail. search. Image …
BTV celebrates Africa's cuisines with jollof rice challenge
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!