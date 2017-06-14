Jonathan did nothing for Igbos – Amaechi explodes

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday stated that Igbos benefitted nothing from former president, Goodluck Jonathan, even though they massively supported him in 2011. Amaechi added that those who served under Jonathan from the South-east region should be ashamed of themselves because “they were seeing the president five times in a day” but could […]

Jonathan did nothing for Igbos – Amaechi explodes

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

