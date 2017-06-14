Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan did nothing for Igbos – Amaechi tackles the former president

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday stated that Igbos benefited nothing from former president, Goodluck Jonathan, even though they massively supported him in 2011. Amaechi added that those who served under Jonathan from the South-east region should be ashamed of themselves because “they were seeing the president five times in a day” but could […]

