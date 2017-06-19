Jonathan Lost 2015 Election Because He Remove A Northern As President of the Appeal Court – Dr. Umar Ardo,

Dr. Umar Ardo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has stated that the moment former president Goodluck Jonathan removed Justice Salami as president of the Appeal Court, he lost the 2015 election.

The former special assistant to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar said

that singular action paved the way for the merger between Bola Tinubu’s ACN and Buhari’s CPC.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Ardo claimed that a secret alliance between Jonathan’s PDP and Tinubu’s ACN was end when the judge was sacked.

He stated: “Jonathan lost the election from that Sunday he removed

Justice Salami as president of Court of Appeal.

“Because that act effectively ended the secret alliance between

Jonathan’s PDP and Tinubu’s ACN.

“More importantly, it handed over Tinubu’s ACN to Buhari’s CPC for

the APC merger.

“The reason is, of the then six ACN controlled states, only Lagos was

by INEC’s pronouncement; the rest was by tribunals’ pronouncements

headed by Justice Salami as President, Court of Appeal.

“So Salami’s brazen removal obviously was a serious affront to the

ACN.

“The causal causation is this – without CPC going to tribunal, Salami

wouldn’t have been removed; without Salami’s removal, ACN would

not have been thrown in the arms of Buhari, without which there

would be no merger, and without which incumbent wouldn’t have been

defeated.”

