Jonathan, Obi, Dozie, others for Onwuliri memorial lecture

OWERRI—Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as Father of the Day, will lead other distinguished Nigerians to attend the 5th Professor Celestine Onwuliri Memorial Lecture, taking place on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Nnarambia Ahiazu, Mbaise, Imo State.

The lecture titled: “The problem with Nigeria” will be delivered by former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, and Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Paschal Dozie will Chair the occasion, while the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe will be one of the Royal Fathers of the Day

In a statement, Peter Osamgbi, Special Assistant on Media to the immediate past Minister of State for Education, Professor Viola Onwuliri and wife of the late Professor Celestine Onwuliri, said that a private family Mass was held on June 3, 2017, at Prof. Celestine Onwuliri’s grave side, by 7am; while a memorial Mass took place on Sunday June 4, 2017, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Amuzi, Ahiazu Mbaise. This was followed by the 2017 edition of the Professor COE Onwuliri annual memorial scholarship award, instituted by the International Liaison of Mbaise Indigenes in Diaspora.

Professor Celestine Onwuliri Foundation (PROFOUND) which was instituted by Professor Onwuliri himself, few months before his death is aimed at empowering indigent people like widows, orphans, physically challenged as well as building capacity for young people and women particularly.

In addition, PROFOUND periodically organizes public lectures on topical national issues with a view to impact and influence policies for the good of the country.

The post Jonathan, Obi, Dozie, others for Onwuliri memorial lecture appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

