Jonathan’s godson Turner writes NDDC over allegations by EFCC – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Jonathan's godson Turner writes NDDC over allegations by EFCC
NAIJ.COM
Days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission took over his property, the embattled George Turnah, has written the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) seeking for clarifications on some issues. Turner said he needed clarifications …
How ex- NDDC Director attempted to bribe me – EFCC's Zonal Head
[ June 3, 2017 ] I never got multiple contracts from NDDC, as alleged by EFCC ―Turnah Latest News
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!