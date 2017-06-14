Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan’s removal bigger threat than Biafra – Amaechi

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday claimed that the removal of Goodluck Jonathan as Nigeria’s president, was “a bigger threat than Biafra”. Amaechi claimed not many Nigerians knew that the nation was heading towards another civil war in 2015, had the election results of that year been tampered with. The former Governor of Rivers […]

