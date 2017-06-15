Jordan Pickford Joins Everton In A Club-record £30 Million Transfer

Jordan Pickford has signed for Everton for a £25m fee that could rise to £30m depending on team and individual performances.

He said: “It’s great to sign for the Club. Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do with Everton is unbelievable.

“It’s a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do.”

Pickford becomes the third most expensive goalkeeper of all time. Only Ederson, who this month joined Manchester City from Benfica, and Juventus’s Gianluigi Buffon have moved in that position for higher fees.

Koeman was anxious to sign a new No1 following indifferent campaigns from Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg last season. Pickford is likely to be the first of several acquisitions by Everton this summer.

Davy Klaassen, the Ajax captain, could be the next arrival, with Everton close to a deal worth around £25m with the Europa League finalists for the midfielder

Koeman said he was sure Pickford would prove to be a “significant signing”. He said: “ Jordan Pickford is a very talented young professional who also has a real hunger for success and that’s important for us as we now look to make further progress in the seasons ahead.”

