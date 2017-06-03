Pages Navigation Menu

Jose Luis Oltra Apppionted New Manager Of Granada

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Jose Luis Oltra has been named as the new manager of Granada for the 2017/18 season, taking over from Tony Adams following the club’s relegation from La Liga last term.

Jose Luis Oltra has signed on for the coming season with the Andalusian club, with an option to extend the deal a further year beyond that.Having previously been in charge at the likes Mallorca, Recreativo Huelva, Cordoba and Deportivo La Coruna, Oltra faces the challenge of galvanising the club following their relegation and leading them back to LaLiga at the first attempt.

He will be joined by assistant Emilio Jose Isierte and physical trainer Marcos Chena Sinovas.

