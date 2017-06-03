Jose Luis Oltra Apppionted New Manager Of Granada
Jose Luis Oltra has been named as the new manager of Granada for the 2017/18 season, taking over from Tony Adams following the club’s relegation from La Liga last term.
He will be joined by assistant Emilio Jose Isierte and physical trainer Marcos Chena Sinovas.
OFFICIAL | @OltraJL appointed as the new manager of #GranadaCF.#OltraNazari ⚪️
➡️https://t.co/wlhOv9gb2R pic.twitter.com/hrOpYDIL0a
— Granada C.F. (@GranadaCdeF_en) June 3, 2017
