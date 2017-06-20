Jose Mourinho accused of ‘tax fraud’ by Spanish prosecutors – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Jose Mourinho accused of 'tax fraud' by Spanish prosecutors
Telegraph.co.uk
Jose Mourinho has become the latest high-profile figure from football to find himself the subject of an investigation by the Spanish tax office, with the allegation that he evaded €3.3 million between 2011 and 2012. The Manchester United manager, who …
Manchester United manager José Mourinho accused of tax fraud in Spain
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accused of £2.9m tax fraud during his time at Real Madrid
Mourinho accused of tax fraud during Real Madrid stint
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!