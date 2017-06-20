Pages Navigation Menu

Jose Mourinho Accused of Tax Fraud in Spain

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports, World | 0 comments

Manchester United manager and former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been accused of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros (£2.9 million) by a Spanish state prosecutor.

In a statement, the state prosecutor said Mourinho committed two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.

It will now be up to a judge to decide whether to take the matter to court.

The accusation against Mourinho comes a week after the Madrid-based prosecutor’s office accused Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding Spain’s tax office of 14.7 million euros (£12.9 million).

Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

__________

