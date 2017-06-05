‘Joshua-Klitschko rematch will be just as good or better’

Abel Sanchez, best known for being the head trainer of middleweight king, Gennady Golovkin, is very impressed with rapid rise of IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs), reports boxingscene.com.

Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medal winner, had a career-defining victory back in April.Before a record crowd of 90,000 fans at Wembley, Joshua got off the floor in the sixth round to rally down the stretch and stop former champion and division ruler, Wladimir Klitschko in the eleventh.

There is an immediate rematch clause and it appears that Klitschko is going to exercise that option – with the second fight likely taking place in the fall.Even though he lost, Sanchez believes Klitschko regained a lot of the respect that he gained over ten years of dominance in one-sided wipeouts.

“I think that Wladimir in the last ten years has really pushed a lot of fans away, and I think this fight gained him all that respect back that he had ten years ago. They both fought a great fight, they both fought like warriors,” Sanchez told On The Ropes Boxing Radio.

“Anthony Joshua is going to be very dominant. I hope to see a rematch, I think a rematch would be just as good or even better. I think they know each other now and they know that the fans appreciate the great fight that they gave us. If there’s a rematch, then I expect the same thing to happen.”Sanchez believes Joshua has all of the necessary tools to become the next force to carry the sport of boxing on his back.

“Absolutely, he’s a good looking guy, he’s a big guy, very well sculptured. He’s the kind of athlete that the fans don’t mind paying to see. When he gets in the ring, he does his job with his hands as well as any heavyweight in the world right now. When you have all of that put together, it makes it appealing to a fan and they are willing to pay because they are getting their money’s worth,” Sanchez said.

“The guy that just retired or is semi retired who won some titles and got fat [Tyson Fury] and is talking all that stupid stuff, that’s not what the fans want to hear. It may sound funny to him, but I think the fans that are paying that good money to see them fight, they want their money’s worth, and I think that Joshua delivers that.”

