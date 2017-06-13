Joshua Still Keen On Fighting Fury

Anthony Joshua is hoping his next fight is against British rival, Tyson Fury, as he believes it is what the fans want.

The IBF heavyweight champion is looking to return come November and is waiting on whether Klitschko will want a rematch.

But Fury is still Joshua’s top target, and the 27-year-old told Sky Sports News HQ: “I listen to what people want. Tyson makes a lot of noise and he’s made it clear that he wants to fight me.

“Now, I’m in a position that I can say: ‘Tyson when you’re back, I’m interested, so let’s live up to what people want to see us do’. That’s why he’s top of my list.

“In the UK, Tyson Fury. Internationally, my pick would be [Deontay] Wilder. I’ve built a relationship with the United States.”

