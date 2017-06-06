Pages Navigation Menu

JTF arrests suspects in connection with pipeline vandalism

The Joint Military Task Force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, says its troops have arrested five suspects in connection with pipeline vandalism and stealing of oil wellhead devices in Bayelsa State. Three of the suspects were said to have detonated dynamites to carry out their vandalism, while the other two were allegedly involved …

