JTF nabs 3 pipeline vandals, kills 2 kidnappers

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Three suspected vandals that disrupted oil production by sabotaging the Tebidaba-Ogboinbiri-Brass Pipeline operated by Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, have been arrested by military Joint Task Force, JTF, in the Niger Delta, codenamed Operation Delta Safe.

The Commander of JTF, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi, disclosed, yesterday, in Yenagoa, that two suspected kidnappers were also killed in multiple raids conducted in the area last weekend.

He said: “Troops, who were acting on a tip-off, spotted a suspected hideout at a fishing camp along Isonogbene, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa, where three suspects were arrested for complicity in the vandalism incident.”

Rear Admiral Suleiman, who was represented by Colonel Danjuma Abdullahi, added that “during a similar operation, troops deployed at Beneside location in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state also apprehended two suspects.”

He said the suspects, Bibowa and Gomogo, were alleged to have been responsible for the sabotage and theft of Wellhead six actuator device, an oil wellhead tool belonging to one of the international oil companies.

He added: “Their criminal action led to disruption of operations in the oil company. The wellhead is currently under repairs.”

Colonel Abdullahi revealed that in another development, “troops deployed at Omuku Forest in Rivers State, acting on a tip-off swiftly responded and engaged some suspected armed kidnappers in a gun battle, leading to rescue of the kidnapped victim and death of two of the kidnappers.

“The rescued victim is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Port Harcourt,” he added.

According to the Commander “troops raided a suspected pirate’s hideout at Elema, Rivers State. Although, no arrest was made during the raid, several items were recovered.

“The items include 23 rounds of 7.62mm Ball Special ammunition, one power generating set and 40 horse power Suzuki speedboat engine, among others.”

The post JTF nabs 3 pipeline vandals, kills 2 kidnappers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

