Jubilation as S/East Development Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was wild jubilation yesterday in the senate chamber as well as the gallery by the Igbo senators and members of the House of Representatives when the South East Development Commission Bill scaled through second reading at the Senate. Members of the House of Representatives had stormed the senate to observe the handling of the […]

