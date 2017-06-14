Jubilee team of Sakaja, Kuria faces hostility in Kitui – The Standard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa


Jubilee team of Sakaja, Kuria faces hostility in Kitui
A Jubilee vote-hunting rally in Kitui town ended in disarray after a hostile crowd disrupted it and forced the conveners to hurriedly leave. Trouble began on Tuesday evening when speakers who converged at the Kalundu market on the outskirts of Kitui …
