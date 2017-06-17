Judge declares Mistrial in Bill Cosby Case

The Bill Cosby trial ended in a deadlock today following a mistrial declared by the Judge following the jury’s inability to reach a decision.Bill Cosby was charged for aggravated assault when dozens of women claimed he he drugged and sexually assaulted them over the course of his career. According to CNN, Judge Steven O’Neill declared […]

