Judge Grants Karrueche Tran 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown – PEOPLE.com

A judge on Thursday granted model Karrueche Tran a restraining order against singer and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown for the next five years, PEOPLE confirms. Tran testified in court Thursday, telling a judge that Brown, 28, demanded she return diamond …
