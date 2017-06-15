Judges commence strike in Plateau

A sso c iati o n of Sharia, Area and Customary Courts of Nigeria, SACCJAN, Plateau State chapter, said yesterday that it has commenced an indefinite strike over non-payment of dressing allowances owed them for the past eight years. Addressing newsmen in Jos, Chairman of the Forum of Judges, Ayuba Dazel, urged the 140 judges […]

