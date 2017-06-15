Pages Navigation Menu

Judges commence strike in Plateau

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

ASSocIATIon of Sharia, Area and Customary Courts of Nigeria, SACCJAN, Plateau State chapter, said yesterday that it has commenced an indefinite strike over non-payment of dressing allowances owed them for the past eight years. Addressing newsmen in Jos, Chairman of the Forum of Judges, Ayuba Dazel, urged the 140 judges to comply strictly with the […]

