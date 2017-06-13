Pages Navigation Menu

Judges’ recall: FG may rearrest judges

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indication emerged weekend that operatives of the Department of States Security Service, DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will soon go after some judges who were last week recalled by the National Judicial Council, NJC. A highly placed security source told Nigerian Pilot that the judicial officers would be picked on fresh corruption […]

