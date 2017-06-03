Judicial Commission declares over N55bn missing in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate loss of funds and properties in 2016 in Katsina State, has declared over N55 billion missing and unaccounted for under the administration of ex-gov, Shehu Ibrahim Shema.

Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Ado Mohammed Ma’aji who put the figure at N55, 984, 273, 521 billion disclosed this while submitting their report to the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari Friday night at the Muhammadu Buhari government house in Katsina.

Ma’aji recommended that all those indicted be prosecuted and made to refund the money to serve as deterrent to others.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari vowed to recover the money.

He said N55bn in the life of a state like Katsina was huge and could be used to fix all their problems and bring about tremendous development.

