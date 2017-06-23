Judicial Panel Probes Fayemi’s Tenure as Ekiti Governor

The judicial commission of enquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to look into all financial transactions during the regime of former Governor Kayode Fayemi has commenced sitting in Ado Ekiti.

A source close to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, who held sway as the state’s chief executive between 2010 and 2014, described the effort as “illegal and exercise in futility.”

The panel chairman, Justice Bamidele Oyewole (rtd) gave the terms of reference of his commission to include ascertaining the actual amount that accrued to the state as statutory allocations from the federation account as well as relevant financial transactions during the period under review.

According to him, the commission also has the mandate to investigate the allegations of fraud, diversion and conversion of funds related to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), stressing that the panel would find out the exact amount received on behalf of the state under the scheme and how it was expended.

Justice Oyewole added that the commission, was in addition, authorised to verify the amount obtained as loan how it was expended.Assuring all parties of impartiality and transparency, he called for memoranda from the public with respect to the terms of reference, urging support for the success of the task at hand.

The panel, which has three months to conclude its assignment, also has Mrs. Bolanle Wale-Awe, Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo and a representative of labour, Comrade Oladele Blessing.

Other members are Mrs. Adesola Oluremi; Vincent Omodara; counsel to the commission, Sunday Bamise and Director of Public Prosecution, Gbemiga Adaramola, who is serving as secretary. Fayemi has vowed not appear before the panel. Consequently, he has filed a suit against the body at the State High Court in Ado Ekiti.

