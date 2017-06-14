Pages Navigation Menu

Juncker rejects US climate deal re-negotiation – BBC News

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


Juncker rejects US climate deal re-negotiation
Speaking to the European Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker categorically ruled out any re-negotiation of the Paris climate agreement. The European Commission President said: "We have spent 20 years negotiating", and now was the time for implementation.
