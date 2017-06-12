June 12, a watershed in Nigeria’s history, says Atiku

Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar has said that June 12 presidential election and the events that brought it are part of Nigeria’s history and cannot be forgotten, especially because of the unity and comradeship displayed by Nigerians on that Election Day in 1993. Atiku who said this in a goodwill message to all Nigerians on the occasion of the anniversary of the presidential election believed to have been won by the late businessman, philanthropist and patriot, Chief MKO Abiola in a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja, noted that the events of June 12, 1993 are a watershed in the history of the nation and therefore it behooves on all Nigerians to work hard to ensure that the nation never again repeats that painful experience. The former Vice President described late MKO Abiola, the leading personality of the June 12 struggle as a national “Hero and Patriot” deserving of accolades and honour by Nigerians.

