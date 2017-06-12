June 12: Amosun, human rights activists want FG to declare Abiola, Nigeria’s President posthumously

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Yinka and Joe Okei-Odumakin as well as Cornelius Adebayo, former governor of Kwara State, have jointly urged the Federal Government to declare Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, as Nigeria’s president, posthumously, giving his family all benefits enjoyable by former presidents of the country.

They noted that the acclaimed winner of the annulled Presidential election adjudged by both local and international communities as most credible, fairest and freest election in Nigerian history, should be accorded full benefits being enjoyed by the Nigeria’s president and a posthumous declaration as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking during June 12 Walk tagged, “Democracy Walk: Let’s Walk the Hope,” led by Governor Amosun across Abeokuta metropolis on Monday, the governor declared that Abiola paid the supreme price for the Nigeria’s Democracy, which everybody now enjoys, saying “June 12 event transcends Ogun State, South West, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

He maintained that MKO was a president Nigerians elected but never allowed to govern and must be recognised, pledging that Ogun State government would continue to honour the Day and acclaimed winner of the election, just as he said that state government would take the celebration beyond walk in the nearest the future.

He said, “He (Abiola) laboured so much for us, he paid the supreme price for Nigeria’s Democracy. The struggle he died for, transcends Abeokuta, Ogun State, South West and Africa too, and we are happy about that. Nigerians trusted him and that was why they voted for him and he must be recognised as an elected President.

“It is a history we must continue to recognise. He was the President elected but denied the opportunity to govern. He lives on. We (office holders) must toe the path Abiola toed. M.K.O will continue to live on and generations will come to know what June 12 is all about; June 12 will continue.”

Also, the trio of Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of Afenifere; Joe Okei-Odumakin, president of Women Arise, and Cornelius Adebayo, former governor of Kwara State, toed the path of Governor Amosun by asking Nigeria’s government to make a posthumous declaration of MKO as Nigeria’s president, making another request that Nigeria should be restructured, if it must move forward.

While recalling happenings of the day, Odumakin said, “June 12 is our own watershed. June 12 votes cut across tribal and religious lines; it helped in promoting national integrity. June 12 was about three choices. It was non-violent, it was a raining day and people went out in a non-violent approach.

“MKO defeated Bashir Tofa in his own place, so Nigerians set aside colonial interest and overwhelmingly voted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. 24 years after June 12, we want to insist that there should be a posthumous declaration of MKO Abiola as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. June 12 should be declared our Democracy Day.”

“I also want to say this in the spirit of June 12, we cannot move forward until we restructure Nigeria. As we are gathered here today, I want us to know that MKO died for so, it is our collective responsibilities to keep the spirit of MKO Abiola alive. MKO Abiola paid the ultimate price so he lives forever.”

For Adebayo, who noted he once worked with the late Abiola, said the memory could not be erased, adding that “Abiola lives forever and government should do something better to immortalise the Democracy Hero.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Tajudeen Abiola, one of the younger brothers of the acclaimed winner, thanked all Nigerians who stood behind the family left behind, just as he lauded Ogun State government for supporting the family.

He revealed that when their elder brother, Bashiru Abiola was sick Governor Amosun flew him abroad for treatment, saying, “The government has been supporting us, the governor always help us and all his team too. Whenever they hear you are from Abiola’s family, they always help. We really thank the governor for his support always.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

