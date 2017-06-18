June 12 as a Major Dynamic of Equitable Restructuring of Nigeria: the Foreign Policy Dimensions – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
June 12 as a Major Dynamic of Equitable Restructuring of Nigeria: the Foreign Policy Dimensions
THISDAY Newspapers
June 12 is simply a date, so is June 12, 1993. As a date, it varies in importance from country to country. In Nigeria, it started as an election date and day. It was a day of mixed inspirations, a day of sweetness and bitterness. On June 12,1993 the …
We stand together or fall together
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!